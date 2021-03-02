Jennifer Lopez showed off her hard work in the gym with a sexy mirror selfie

Jennifer Lopez loves any opportunity where she can show off her toned body and we’re here for it. Whether the triple threat is on vacation frolicking in the water or she’s taking a gym picture, Lopez loves a good selfie.

Lopez is currently in the Dominican Republic filming the movie, ‘Shotgun Wedding’ and it seems that over the weekend, the 51-year-old was able to sneak in a little rest and relaxation time. The ‘Hustler’s’ actress once again showed off her bod in a mirror selfie wearing a very high-cut white one piece bathing suit from Heart of Sun on Instagram.

She captioned the steamy photo, “#SelfcareSunday ✨🤍✨ @jlobeauty #selfiesunday #sundayfunday,” and the post received over 5 million likes. Friends of the singers were quick to write comments such as, “Wow baby. JGLOW” and “🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

It’s no easy feat looking this good. Considering Lopez works out almost every day, according to US Weekly, it’s no surprise that JLO’s abs are always looking toned. Lopez also pays careful attention to what she eats. “Everything is fresh,” trainer Tracey Anderson told People. ”There’s nothing processed–just [protein powder] in a shake if we do a protein shake one day.”