John Mayer reacts to criticism from Taylor Swift fans after joining TikTok

Just like most celebrities who join the app, John Mayer is having a fun time discovering that a lot of users on TikTok have absolutely no filter.

The 43-year-old joined the popular video sharing platform this week before sharing his first two posts on Monday, March 1. Once he posted the content, things didn’t go as the musician might have hoped.

His first video showed Mayer struggling to understand the app, asking, “Can someone tell me how to flip the camera?” before finally managing to figure it out.

Just a few hours later, the singer shared some footage of himself engaged in an imaginary conversation as he nodded his head and unsuccessfully tried to squeeze a word. As the video went on, Mayer pretended to absorb endless criticism, mimicking what’s been happening to him on TikTok.

In the caption, he wrote, “POV: You‘re berating me and I’m hearing you out.”

A quick look at the comments section underneath the musician’s first post makes it clear as to why he felt the need to post the second video in response. The comments include a ton of negative feedback from users, many of whom appear to be Taylor Swift fans critical of John’s rumored relationship with the singer from years ago.

More than a decade ago, Swift and Mayer were rumored to have dated in 2009 and 2010--though their relationship has never been confirmed. Many fans have come to the conclusion that Taylor’s song “Dear John,” from her 2010 album Speak Now is about their time together, which isn’t exactly a glaring review.

Fast forward to 2021, most of the comments on John’s TikTok videos are lyrics from that very song.

One user commented, “we will never forget what you did to our girl taylor.” Another user wrote, “this was not the right app to join, john ... #dearjohn.” A different person shared, “Tiktok knew what they were doing by putting this on every Taylor Swift stans FYP.”