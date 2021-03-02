Cole Tucker opens up about relationship with Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens and her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Cole Tucker, finally went public with their relationship on Valentine’s Day after being spotted together on several dates throughout Los Angeles.

Now, the baseball star is opening up about their union. Tucker spoke about their romance during a spring training session on Friday, according to KDKA.

“I got a girlfriend and she’s cool,” he said. “She’s awesome.”

The 24-year-old went on to say that his new love interest might be visiting him at the Pirates’ training facility in Florida soon, but he hopes that she’ll be given the same attention as other players’ partners when they stop by.

“I love her, but I don’t want it to be like, ‘Oh, Cole’s dating Vanessa,’” he continued. “I don’t want to be treated any differently than Mitch [Keller] having his wife come down or Ke’Bryan [Hayes] having his girlfriend come down.”

Regardless of the media attention, Tucker has no intention of letting this one go. “She’s great. She’ll be around,” he assured reporters.

The High School Musical alum and the baseball star were first linked back in November, when they were spotted holding hands and hugging one another following a romantic dinner in Los Angeles.

At the time, fans were already suspicious that Hudgens had a new man in her life, as she shared a photo of herself dressed up and holding a rose along with the caption, “Date night.”