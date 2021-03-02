Elsa Pataky tells her friends to do lunges with her on their beach walks

We’re not surprised to learn of Elsa Pataky ’s obsession with working out - have you seen her body recently? Also, the actress is married to Chris Hemsworth who she created a fitness app with called, Centr Fit, so this couple is motivation all around.

In a recent interview with Jones Magazine, the 43-year-old talked about her love for exercise and how she often gets her friends involved with her activities. “When I‘m walking with my friends on the beach I’m like, “Why are we just walking? Why don’t we do lunges while we’re walking? Just a few! Ten!”’ she said to the magazine.

Of course, Pataky’s physique shows how hard she works in the gym, she said she doesn’t just do it for the physical benefits. “I exercise every time I have the opportunity, just for my head and mind. Every time I feel like I‘m being lazy I get in some push-ups,’’the 43-year-old said.

In addition to bodyweight lunges on the beach, Pataky also favors weight training and cardio. Oftentimes, the mom of three will post workout videos to her Instagram page that show her doing exercises such as squats with a band, single leg kickbacks, and single leg glute bridges.

Pataky also loves doing yoga. “I discovered yoga, and I discovered how to stretch the muscle and make it more beautiful,” she told Body and Soul in an interview.