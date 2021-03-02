Kim Kardashian targeted by dangerous trespasser who crashed in front of her property

Kim Kardashian has been the target of a dangerous trespasser, who intended to force his way into the California mansion of the reality star.

The 40-year-old entrepreneur who recently made headlines for her official divorce from Kanye West, seems to be feeling unsafe in her own home, after a 24-year-old man was arrested in front of the gated community in Hidden Hills.

The scary situation took place around 6:30pm on Wednesday, when the man crashed his car in front of the main entrance gate, attempting to meet the famous Kardashian.

It was also reported that the suspect who was later detained by security guards and handed over to the police department, said that he was there to visit the mother of four.

He also claimed to be married to Kim in his attempt to enter the property, making the guards suspect of his motives and calling the local authorities.

This is not a rare incident in California, as it was recently revealed that Billie Eilish was also the target of death threats in front of her Los Angeles home.

Kim is going through a difficult time amid the imminent divorce, however it seems she is ready for a fresh start, as it was reported by close sources that “she is doing okay,” and although “she is sad,” the successful entrepreneur and mom is “ready to move on.”

An official statement is yet to be released, but it has been said that “Kim is only focused on what’s best for the kids. It’s a tough decision for her, and she’s figuring it out.”