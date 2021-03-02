Tiger Woods speaks up for the first time since terrifying car crash

Tiger Woods is speaking up for the first time since his terrifying car accident in Los Angeles.

Loading the player...

The 45-year-old golf star is currently recovering from a complex surgery on his leg and ankle, following the single-car crash that put his life in jeopardy.

Now Woods is taking to Twitter to express how grateful he is for the amount of support given by his fans and fellow golfers.

It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts. To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 1, 2021

During the final round of the WGC Workday Championship in Florida, golf players honored Woods by wearing his signature red and black shirts, on the decisive moment of the tournament.

The star acknowledged the special gesture by stating that “it is hard to explain how touching today was,” adding that when he turned on the TV “and saw all the red shirts,” he truly felt the support.

“To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time.”

"I don't think we say thank you enough, so I want to say thank you to Tiger."



A powerful message from @Collin_Morikawa after his win @WGCWorkday. pic.twitter.com/U40YuxrNUM — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 28, 2021

It was previously reported that the complexity of the surgery could put the professional career of the sportsman on the line, specially because the injuries were centered around his leg.

Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Jason Day and Rory Mcllory were Among the golfers who celebrated Woods in this difficult time.

With Collin sharing an emotional message on camera, stating that “hopefully he has a quick and great recovery,” and admitting that “you don’t get to say thank you enough, so I want to say thank you to Tiger.”