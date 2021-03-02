Exclusive: Camilo ‘My greatest passion is to create universes with my guitar’

There are many factors that are necessary for an artist to be known in the demanding music industry, let alone be deemed popular with the public. Camilo possesses several of these attributes; but the most important of all is his ability to write and perform great songs. The Colombian artist has not stopped composing since he began at an early age, perfecting his creative journey all in the company of his guitar.
He’s currently on a long stretch of global recognition. Camilo started 2021 in the best possible way as he released his latest record entitled ‘Mis Manos’ and received recognition for his continued work. After winning his first Latin GRAMMY in November 2020, the Medellín native swept the 2021 Premio Lo Nuestro taking home five awards. As if that weren’t enough, his album ’Por Primera Vez’ is nominated for Best Latin or Urban Pop Album at the Grammy Awards.
The young singer - about to turn 27 on March 16 - still has a lot to say and as is obvious on his latest album, which utilizes a broader musical formula by embracing different genres including cumbia, ranchera and more.
In an exclusive interview with HOLA! USA, Camilo shared his thoughts about how his latest work is a representation of what he calls the best album of his career. Additionally, he told us about his journey from Colombia to Miami, how he keeps his feet on the ground, his unique and personal style and the revelation of his musical idols.