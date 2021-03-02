Exclusive: Camilo ‘My greatest passion is to create universes with my guitar’

You are about to release your new album ‘Mis Manos’… How did you get inspired and what does this headline mean to you? Well, this album is called ‘Mis Manos’ because it is an album made with my hands, an album written with my hands, produced with my hands, touched with my hands, recorded with my hands, armed with my hands, edited by my hand, and delivered with my hands. So that‘s why it’s so important to me. It is the memory that it was my tools, that it was the things that God put in my hands when he created me with his that are making everything beautiful that is happening in my life happen. It is a tribute to that: to my hands as a representation of his, of God’s in my life. The pandemic was a very complex time because we thought we were going to go on tour in early 2020 after our album; but it was not possible, everything was canceled. For me the most important thing in my career is the connection with people. What I did have was time to be with my guitar and with my notebook, I decided to write the songs that could make me be as close as possible with people. This album is testimony to my need to stay close to the tribe.

How does it emerge from these ideas and these new rhythms? They are all rhythms that have been part of me, of my life, forever. This album is an exploration of all those Camilos that I am. When they ask you to define yourself, they always want you to hug yourself, at least to one edge of your identity. But we are multiple. I am many things. I am not just one, I am strong, but I am also delicate. But I‘m also from the Atlantic Coast, but I’m also from the interior. But my country is also Andean and Mexico is one of the countries that has most opened the doors with the heart to my career. And in my house my parents listened, drinking brandy with my uncles, to corridos and regional Mexican music.

What other things can you tell us about what we are going to see in ‘Mis Manos’? Well, I can tell you that it is a multiple album. It is a diverse album. It is an album full of love, of intention, of reasons to continue being close. It is an album that points out things that have been there all the time in everyone‘s life and that only one song was missing to name it. The best songs I’ve written in my entire life are on this album. I am certain of that. I’m not afraid to say it. So I am very proud and excited that people can have ‘Mis Manos’ in their hands very soon.