Irina Shayk on co-parenting daughter Lea with ‘amazing dad’ Bradley Cooper

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper have proven to be model co-parents. The Russian supermodel opened up to ELLE for her March digital cover story about raising her daughter Lea de Seine Cooper with her ex Bradley. “I never understood the term co-parenting,” she confessed. “When I’m with my daughter, I’m 100 percent a mother, and when she’s with her dad, he’s 100 percent her dad. Co-parenting is parenting.”

The model, 35, and A Star is Born actor, 46, split in 2019 after four years together. “My past relationship, it’s something that belongs to me, and it’s private,” Irina said. “It’s just a piece of my inner self that I don’t want to give away.”

She added, “I don’t read what is out there. Honestly, I’m too busy raising a child. If they want to write articles [about me], they’re doing their job. I’m concentrating on my life and my friends. The rest is just noise.”

Irina praised Bradley in the interview, calling him “the most amazing dad.” The former couple welcomed their daughter Lea, who turns four on March 21, in 2017. The mom of one spoke about her breakup from the Hollywood star last year, telling British Vogue, “Life without B is new ground.”

“Life after Bradley is definitely reflective, and I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst,” Irina said. “It’s just the nature of a human being. Two great people don’t have to make a good couple. I think we’ve been very lucky to experience what we had with each other.” She also noted, “I have a new love in my life, and it’s Lea.”