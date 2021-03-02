Britney Spears Sons Do Not Get Along With Her Father and Are ‘Aware’ of the Free Britney Movement

There are many confusing things about Britney Spears but there has never been any doubt that she loves her children. With all the drama surrounding the #FreeBritney movement, many are starting to ask about the two sons she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline. Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden, 14, are growing up quickly and according to an US Magazine insider, their visits have become “less frequent” with mom. The singer was granted 30 percent unsupervised custodial rights in September 2019 but she doesn’t have them on a “set schedule.” The source also explained that the kids “are aware” of the #FreeBritney movement as well as the New York Times, “Framing Britney Spears” documentary following her life and legal battle. After todays reports about her sons, Britney shared a picture with her boys with a heartfelt caption. Read all about it below.



According to the source, “She used to have more time with them until Kevin altered their custody arrangement after the incident with [her dad], Jamie. Since then, the boys’ visits have been less frequent. They spend most of their time at their dad’s house and have very few visits with their mom, especially overnight ones.” In 2019 Federline filed a report with the Ventura Country sheriff‘s office accusing Britney’s father Jamie Spears, 67, of an “inappropriate physical altercation” with Sean who was 13 at the time. Jamie was never charged but both sons were granted a three-year restraining order against their grandfather. According to the source, the teens “do not get along” with Jamie, and they are “not upset … in the slightest” that their dad filed the restraining order for them. As noted by US Weekly, in a March 2020 Instagram Live video, Jayden called his grandpa “a jerk,” adding, “Yeah, he’s a pretty big dick.” He also said he would tell the “whole story” about his mom “way in the future” when he “gets really popular.”

Although their time together has been less frequent, the source says “it’s nothing against Britney. “They are teenagers now and want to be with their friends, not their parents. It’s nothing against Britney; they love and idolize her, and Kevin trusts her. It’s just that they’re getting older, so when they’re not at their main home with Kevin, they’re usually out doing things with friends.” After todays reports about her sons, Britney shared a picture with her boys and wrote a heartfelt caption.