From Anya Taylor Joy to Lin-Manuel Miranda: Who were all the Latinos at the Golden Globes 2021

Although representation this year was low, Latinx and Hispanic stars rep the culture during the Golden Globes 2021. Argentine-British-American actress Anya Taylor-Joy secured two nominations, one for Best Actress in a Series, Limited-Series, or TV Movie for her role in the Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit. And the second in the category Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for her role in Emma. The 24-year-old actress received the award as Best Actress in a Series, Limited-Series, or TV Movie.

Puerto Rican actor Lin-Manuel Miranda earned a nomination for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for his role in Hamilton. The musical also got nominated for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, after debuting on Disney+ in 2020.

Thank you for honoring the work of this incredible cast and crew, @goldenglobes. Grateful grateful grateful. -LMM https://t.co/voiCEgpAGk — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) February 3, 2021

The last nomination is for the movie La Llorona. The movie, written and directed by Guatemalan filmmaker Jayro Bustamante, scored a Best Foreign Language Film nomination.

During the ceremony, many stars called out the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) for the lack of representation, including Hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, which took the stage to highlight this issue. “This is probably something we should have told you guys earlier; everyone is understandably upset at the HFPA and their choices,” said Poehler. ”Look, a lot of flashy garbage got nominated, but that happens. That‘s, like, their thing. But a number of Black actors and Black-led projects were overlooked.

“Look, we all know that award shows are stupid,” added Fey. ”The point is, even with stupid things, inclusivity is important, and there are no Black members of the Hollywood Foreign Press. I realize, HFPA, maybe you guys didn‘t get the memo because your workplace is the back booth of a French McDonald’s, but you gotta change that.”

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) also shared his thoughts about the Latinx participation in the ceremony. “Latinos are almost completely missing at the @goldenglobes—it‘s unsurprising and unacceptable,” he said on Twitter. “The film industry must address the pernicious lack of opportunity and representation of Latino Americans. The stories that Hollywood tells affect how entire communities are perceived.”

HFPA board chair member Meher Tatna later appeared onstage to address this situation. “We must ensure everyone from all underrepresented communities gets a seat at our table, and we are going to make that happen,” Tatna said.