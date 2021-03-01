Justin Bieber receives loving birthday tribute from wife Hailey

Hailey Bieber couldn’t be more excited to celebrate her husband’s birthday.

Justin Bieber turned 27 on Monday, March 1, but the couple has been celebrating the milestone for a while. They’re currently vacationing in Europe, where the model posted a sweet tribute to her man in honor of the big day.

“Another year around the sun with you, another year of getting to love you, grow with you and laugh with you,” she wrote on Instagram. “Happy 27th birthday, you are my favorite human and I’m grateful to be by your side❤️”

Bieber responded to the heartfelt message in the comments, simply writing, “😢 I love you baby.”

The slideshow of photos features some memories from the couple’s relationship, which has been going strong for years now. The pictures include the couple dressed in Bieber’s clothing brand, Drew, a dreamy photo from their wedding, and a flick of the two cuddling up to their niece, Iris.

In honor of his own birthday, Justin also posted about the occasion, uploading a throwback picture of himself as a baby.

“Baby me 27 years ago,” he captioned the flick.