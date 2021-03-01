Hilaria and Alec Baldwin welcome sixth child together: See photo

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin ’s family has grown! On Monday, The Living Clearly Method author shared a photo of their newest addition. “7❤️📸Alec,” she captioned the photo, which was taken by her husband. A source confirmed to People magazine that the couple welcomed a new member to their family.

Hilaria and Alec are already parents to daughter Carmen, seven, Rafael, five, Leonardo, four, Romeo, two, and Eduardo, who was born in September. Alec is also a father to daughter Ireland Baldwin, 25.

Following the birth of their fifth child in 2020, Hilaria told People magazine that “during times of COVID, it very much feels like we’re done” expanding their brood.

“Everybody’s asking me this question. I don’t know. I’ve said in the past that I was done when I wasn’t done. I think, right now, I’m so tired,” she said at the time. “And I feel, just with COVID, it’s just insanity.” Alec added, “We’re oh-so-done.”

©Getty Images



Alec and Hilaria Baldwin share six children

During their son Eduardo’s TV debut on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last year, Hilaria told Ellen, “He’s not a girl, but he’s perfect.” On the show, Alec joked that his “wife collects babies.”

“I tell people my wife is a collector. Some people collect cars, some people collect watches, artwork. My wife collects babies,” the 30 Rock alum joked. “She likes babies. When the baby gets to be three years old, when they’re not the vending machine of joy they used to [be], we look at each other and say, ‘Time to have another baby!’”

