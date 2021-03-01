Surprising facts about ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ star Anya Taylor-Joy every fan might want to know

At this point, you might have heard of or seen Anya Taylor-Joy everywhere! The actress is taking the world by storm, and every day we are learning new facts about the 24-year-old Florida native.

If you are a true fan or merely curious, this article is for you! Find below surprising facts about “The Queen’s Gambit” star Anya Taylor-Joy.

She has not one, but triple citizenship

Although Taylor-Joy was born in Miami, Florida, she spent part of her childhood in Buenos Aires, Argentina. At the age of six, she moved with her family to London. “When I was younger, I didn’t really feel like I fit in anywhere. I was too English to be Argentine, too Argentine to be English, too American to be anything,” the actress told London’s Evening Standard in 2017.

Unfortunately, she was bullied at school in London

The star also told London’s Evening Standard that “the kids just didn’t understand me in any shape or form.” According to Taylor-Joy, kids used to compare her to a fish. “My eyes were really far apart — that’s a thing,” she said. “I used to get locked in lockers,” she added, “you know, barred from classrooms, not invited to things. It wasn’t pleasant.”

Spanish is her first language

According to the BBC, Taylor-Joy said during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show; she only spoke in Spanish while in London because she wanted to return to Buenos Aires.

She is a model