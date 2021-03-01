Surprising facts about ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ star Anya Taylor-Joy every fan might want to know

At this point, you might have heard of or seen Anya Taylor-Joy everywhere! The actress is taking the world by storm, and every day we are learning new facts about the 24-year-old Florida native.
If you are a true fan or merely curious, this article is for you! Find below surprising facts about “The Queen’s Gambit” star Anya Taylor-Joy.
She has not one, but triple citizenship
Although Taylor-Joy was born in Miami, Florida, she spent part of her childhood in Buenos Aires, Argentina. At the age of six, she moved with her family to London. “When I was younger, I didn’t really feel like I fit in anywhere. I was too English to be Argentine, too Argentine to be English, too American to be anything,” the actress told London’s Evening Standard in 2017.
Unfortunately, she was bullied at school in London
The star also told London’s Evening Standard that “the kids just didn’t understand me in any shape or form.” According to Taylor-Joy, kids used to compare her to a fish. “My eyes were really far apart — that’s a thing,” she said. “I used to get locked in lockers,” she added, “you know, barred from classrooms, not invited to things. It wasn’t pleasant.”
Spanish is her first language
According to the BBC, Taylor-Joy said during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show; she only spoke in Spanish while in London because she wanted to return to Buenos Aires.
She is a model
Before becoming an actress, Taylor-Joy was discovered by the same scout who turned Kate Moss and Cara Delevingne into top models.
She is also a ballerina
“My training as a dancer actually really helped me because I saw it as like dance choreography for your fingers, and I’m good at remembering steps,” she told Collider.
She actually relates to her The Queen’s Gambit role
“I didn’t realize until I met her that she was a voice I’d had in my head for as long as I remember,” Taylor-Joy told The Guardian. ”I’m goofier and lighter-hearted than Beth – but we have a lot of the same struggles, and at our core, we’re pretty similar. I was heartbroken when I had to stop playing her. I’m just glad I got to spend seven hours with her. If it had been a two-hour movie, I would’ve had to be dragged out kicking and screaming.”