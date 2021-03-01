Taylor Swift slams Netflix show ‘Ginny & Georgia’ for “lazy, deeply sexist joke”

Taylor Swift is speaking out against an outdated joke that pokes fun at her extensive dating history.

The 10th episode of a new Netflix series, Ginny & Georgia, features a scene where a female character tells another woman, “What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift.”

Soon after the episode was uploaded to the streaming platform, “Respect Taylor Swift” started trending on Twitter and Swift caught wind of the jab thrown at her. The singer took to Twitter herself on Monday, March 1, to criticize the writers for inserting such a “lazy, deeply sexist joke,” also pointing to the irony of such dialogue happening during Women’s History Month.

Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you 💔 Happy Women’s History Month I guess pic.twitter.com/2X0jEOXIWp — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 1, 2021

“Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back,” the singer wrote. “How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse s**t as FuNnY.”

She continued, referencing the fact that she released her own documentary, Miss Americana, on Netflix last year. Now, she’s clearly questioning her decision to trust the streamer with such intimate footage of her life.

“Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you 💔 Happy Women’s History Month I guess.”

Unfortunately for Swift, Ginny & Georgia wasn’t the only Netflix series to come under fire. According to Cosmopolitan, Taylor’s fans also slammed Degrassi: Next Class, as the show featured a scene in which a character said, “Taylor Swift made an entire career off of her exes.”

As Swift referenced by saying, “2010 called” in her tweet, jokes about how many men Taylor has been romantically linked to used to be very popular--especially since she writes most of her music about said relationships.

In an interview with Maxim in 2015, the singer spoke about sexism in the entertainment industry and addressed the “double standards” she has always faced when it comes to the subject matter within her songwriting.