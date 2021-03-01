Mary-Kate Olsen was seen getting cozy with the CEO of Brightwire over dinner

It’s only been a little over a month since Marky-Kate Olsen split from ex-husband, French banker Olivier Sarkozy and it seems The Row founder is moving on and getting cozy with someone new.

©GettyImages



The couple finally settled their divorce in late January.

On Friday, Olsen was spotted in New York City with John Cooper, the founder and CEO of Brightwire, a news agency focused on finance and business that Cooper founded in 2008. The 34-year-old former actress and the CEO sipped wine together and got cozy at a table over dinner.

In the Daily Mail photos of the couple, for the outing Olsen was seen wearing a black coat and matching beanie. She Olsen completed the look with cuff earrings and black metallic heeled booties.

Olsen doesn’t seem to be wasting any time after finalizing her divorce that was finally settled on January 25 by the New York Supreme Court. For a few months, the court case was put off due to the ongoing pandemic as New York City courts were shut down temporarily.

Olsen filed an emergency order to end her marriage in May 2020 and that order was rejected, according to US Weekly. The couple called it quits back in April after being married for five years, according to the magazine.

Time will only tell what’s in store for Olsen and Cooper’s relationship!