Lady Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer breaks silence following ‘close call with death’

Lady Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer took to Instagram with a lengthy statement on Monday, speaking out for the first time since he was hospitalized for a gunshot wound.

Fischer was shot on Wednesday, February 24 while out walking three of the star’s French bulldogs. Two of the three dogs, Koji and Gustav, were taken, but luckily, they were found and safely returned two days later.

On Instagram, Fischer posted photos of himself from the hospital, along with long captions detailing what happened that night.

“4 days ago, while a car sped away and blood poured from my gun shot wound, an angel trotted over and laid next to me,” he began. “My panicked screams calmed as I looked at her, even though it registered that the blood pooling around her tiny body was my own. I cradled Asia as best I could, thanked her for all the incredible adventures we’d been on together, apologized that I couldn’t defend her brothers, and then resolved that I would still try to save them… and myself.”

He continued, “Hopeful that my calm(ish) and forceful pleas for the urgency of my care as well as the focused descriptions of the dogs would be enough to help me and get enough police and media attention to find the boys, I looked backed at my guardian angel. I smiled at her shaking form, thankful that at least she would be okay. From that point, right as the neighbors poured from their homes and restaurant to us on the sidewalk, life has taken a very sudden and unexpected turn.”

In his next post, Fischer told the rest of the story, also thanking everyone for their support during such a difficult time. He also mentions how excited he is to see the pups once he’s recovered.

He continued, “I am still in recovery from a very close call with death and have kept myself (for the most part, I mean I am human) from the growing media story. I will write and say more later, but the gratitude for all the love I feel from around this planet is immense and intense. I felt your healing support! Thank you,” Ryan wrote. “I am humbled and grateful that attention and focus from the police were enough to get Koji and Gustav back to safety, and I know they are committed to bringing these criminals and attempted murderers to justice. I am so appreciative of everything you continue to do.”