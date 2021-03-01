‘Wonder Woman’ star Gal Gadot is pregnant, expecting third child!

Gal Gadot is pregnant with her third child! The Wonder Woman star shared the wonder-ful news on Monday with a sweet family snapshot. Alongside a photo of her husband Yaron Varsano and their daughters, Maya and Alma, touching her belly, the 35-year-old actress wrote, “Here we go again ❤✋🏻🧿.”

Gal announced her pregnancy following her appearance at the 78th annual Golden Globes. The Justice League actress concealed her baby bump on stage at the 2021 awards show on Sunday evening wearing a flowy white Givenchy dress.

©Christopher Polk/NBC



Gal and her husband, whom she wed in 2008, welcomed their first child, Alma, in 2011 and their second, Maya, in 2017. According to Vogue, the actress said that she always knew she wanted to be a young mother. Though she confessed in an interview with Baby magazine, “I was very nervous as a young mother.”

“With Maya, I’m able to enjoy it all much more. I’ve also seen that having a second child changes the dynamics of your family, and I have to make sure that Alma still gets a lot of love and attention from me even though I’m spending so much time with Maya,” she shared.