Salma Hayek steals the show in an Alexander McQueen red gown at 2021 Golden Globe Awards

Salma Hayek looked absolutely stunning wearing a cherry-red, one-sleeve Alexander McQueen red gown at 2021 Golden Globe Awards. She stole the show once again and remains one of the queens of the Hollywood red carpets.

The 54-year-old ‘Bliss’ actress, who presented at this year’s show couldn’t have looked any better and dressed to impress.

Hayek’s ensemble featured a broach on the neckline as well as earrings and several sparkling bracelets and rings from Harry Winston. Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, and Kristen Wiig also wore Winston jewelry set in platinum at Golden Globe Awards.

Platinum is naturally white, so it accentuates the neutral brilliance of diamonds and other gemstones, which is even more important when you’re on television! Are you curious about Hayek’s jewelry set? This is what she wore:

Diamond Chandelier Earrings, 9.58 carats, set in platinum

Secret Combination Diamond Bracelet, 69.43 carats, set in platinum

Ultimate Emerald Signature Timepiece worn as a Brooch

Winston Candy Rubellite and Diamond Ring, 32.25 carats, set in platinum