Britney Spears’ latest cryptic video features Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Oops she did it again. Britney Spears shared yet another conversation-starting dance video to her Instagram on Friday, February 26 and fans have already fashioned theories. The 39-year-old superstar posted back-to-back clips of her freestyling at home with rose emojis in the captions. Britney’s first song of choice was Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes ’ steamy hit “Senorita.” The second featured her breaking it down to “Love You Like a Love Song” by Selena Gomez . Both clips were edited together in her signature choppy style. However, it was Britney’s outfit that truly stirred fans.

Supporters of the pop princess were immediately struck by the fact that Brit donned a yellow top. If you’ve fallen far enough into the #FreeBritney rabbit hole, you’re no doubt familiar with “ the yellow top theory ,” which many believe to be a cry for help.

The yellow top theory began almost immediately after Britney joined TikTok. Early one, a concerned fan asked the icon to wear yellow in her next video if she needed help. Britney did just that, leading many to believe that the color represents her desire for freedom.