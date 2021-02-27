Abigail Breslin’s dad dies of COVID-19: ‘I’m in shock’

Abigail Breslin’s father Mike has passed away from COVID-19. The 24-year-old Scream Queens star shared the sad news in a heartfelt Instagram post on Friday, February 27, prefacing: “my daddy…” She went on to candidly inform the world of her dad’s death. “Oh wow. Hard to write this. Harder than I thought. I’m in shock and devastation.”

“At 6:32 PM EST, my sweet, perfect, amazing, heroic, wonderful dada passed away after my family and I said goodbye,” she continued. “It was COVID-19 that cut my sweet daddy’s life too short.”

Abigail thanked fans for their kind words, writing: “I appreciate more than you know, the love and support my family and I have received. Mostly I want to remember my dad for who he was.”

She then detailed some of her dad’s qualities and passions: “My dad was a hilarious, boisterous, tenacious, rebellious, intelligent, sweet, incredible human being. He loved life. He loved his family. He loved the simple things…”

“He loved a cup of coffee (black, heated up for 66 seconds),” she wrote. “He LOVED a good Knish (but ONLY in the winter). He loved BBQ’ing (and while we loved brown mustard he only wanted French’s Yellow). He loved Bryeyer’s ice cream (strawberry, vanilla and chocolate NEO style). He loved doowop songs, specifically, ‘I Wonder Why’ by Dion & The Belmonts and ‘Under The Boardwalk’ by The Drifters.”

Abigail added: “He loved dogs and cats and all animals and he especially loved hearing funny stories about my pets in particular. He’s always say, ‘abba dabba you’ve got that animal lover in you just like me.’ He loved taking pictures and flying planes and good dinners and music from the 50’s and 60’s and good couches and Kenyan mountain coffee and funny YouTube videos and email threads and weird poems and politics and he loved me and he loved my brothers and he loved my mom.”

“And we loved him. And we always will. I miss you daddy. I can’t wait to see you again. I won’t ever, ever, ever forget you. To the moon and back dada… Love, yours forever, Abs.”