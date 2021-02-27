Lady Gaga’s missing dogs found after dog walker shot

Lady Gaga ’s missing dogs have been found! Two days after the 34-year-old superstar’s French bulldogs were stolen, LAPD’s Olympic Community Police Station has confirmed that they are safe and sound. Police Captain Jonathan Tippet told Associated Press that the pups were brought to the station by a woman around 6 p.m. on Friday, February 26. A representative for Mother Monster, who has been filming in Italy, identified the dogs at the station.
The woman that saved the day appears to be “uninvolved and unassociated” with Wednesday night’s incident according to AP. LG’s dog walker Ryan Fischer was out doing his job around 9:40 p.m. PST on the 1500 block of N Sierra Bonita Avenue in Hollywood when he was ambushed and shot by two assailants. TMZ obtained a startling video of the confrontation, which shows Fischer being attacked.
One of the men shouts for him to: “Give it up.” Fischer did his best to save the dogs. He could be heard shouting for help until a gunshot goes off and he falls to the ground. The unknown criminals fled the scene with Gaga‘s dogs Koji and Gustav in a white sedan. Gaga’s third dog, Asia, remained with Fischer as he laid on the ground.
Fortunately, Ryan was only shot one time and remains in stable condition. Lady Gaga thanked him in a pre-rescue post, writing: “I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero.” In the same caption she offered a hefty $500,000 reward for her pups “safe return.”
“My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago,” she wrote. “My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness. I will pay $500,000 for their safe return. Email KojiandGustav@gmail.com to contact us. Or, if you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same.”
Lady Gaga is no doubt feeling relieved by the safe return of her cherished dogs. The international icon has always considered them family, as they support her during her whirlwind life. Hopefully the story ends here and no more pain is caused.