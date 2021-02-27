Emma Watson responds to rumors claiming she is quitting acting

Emma Watson’s representative has given a statement following online rumors that claim she is considering quitting acting.

The 30-year-old star known for her iconic role in Harry Potter, is currently in a romantic relationship with boyfriend Leo Robinton, and it was said this is the main reason for Emma to be thinking about stepping away from the spotlight.

Rumors of her imminent retirement started online and instantly became viral, with multiple media outlets sharing the false report.

Another reason that made fans of the actress believe the rumors were true, had to do with Emma’s social media activity, which is almost nonexistent, given that the star barely uses Twitter and Instagram anymore.

Emma’s publicist Jason Weinberg was quick to issue a statement after the actress and her team noticed that she became a trending topic online.

Jason explained that although her “social media accounts are dormant,” her career is not.

Emma has been dating the 32-year-old businessman for over a year, with a close source revealing that the actress “introduced Leo to her parents” in December, and adding that she is “really serious about him.”

The false story that went viral on Twitter also reported that the couple was already engaged, making it another reason for the public to believe she was retiring.

Emma starred in the 2019 movie Little Women alongside Timothee Chalamet, Florence Pugh, and Meryl Streep. However there’s no more updates that indicate she is involved in more recent projects.