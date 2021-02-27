Khloe Kardashian shares more ‘Skinny pics’ and fans still think she’s engaged

The saga of Khloe Kardashian’s, “skinny pictures” continues. After facing accusations of photoshopping her Good American photos, Kardashian responded by saying she was happy with the photos and her abnormally long feet and fingers were because of the lens they were using. “It’s just the lens guys! LOL but some of these stories are really reaching,” she tweeted. Despite the backlash, the brand has continued to post photos from the shoot. On Friday the brand shared a photo of Kardashian in an all-black outfit with a synched waist in stockings and leopard booties. While fans noted that Kardashian still looked photoshop with a normal lens, her huge diamond ring on THAT finger got the most attention. “Engagement ring or??” One fan asked in the comments.
The engagement rumors started earlier this week when the brand posted a photo of Khloe’s left hand with the huge diamond ring perfectly poised on her butt. Khloe even added fuel to the fire by joking about the “cut” of the grass. “WOW!!!!!!!! That grass is cut to perfection” she quipped. However, a source told Page Six that Kardashian and Thompson are not engaged and the ring isn’t even from the NBA player.
The “engagement ring” may be just another clever marketing idea for the brand but it wouldn’t really be a surprise if Khloe decided to keep the news to herself. Once Tristan Thompson cheated on her for the second time Kardashian started keeping their relationship status on the low because of the amount of hate she got. But according to Hello! Khloe and her rumored fiancé bought a new home to raise True together in October 2020, right next to momager Kris Jenner, who bought a home next door at the same time.
Could an engagement be right around the corner?