Khloe Kardashian shares more ‘Skinny pics’ and fans still think she’s engaged

The saga of Khloe Kardashian’s, “skinny pictures” continues. After facing accusations of photoshopping her Good American photos, Kardashian responded by saying she was happy with the photos and her abnormally long feet and fingers were because of the lens they were using. “It’s just the lens guys! LOL but some of these stories are really reaching,” she tweeted. Despite the backlash, the brand has continued to post photos from the shoot. On Friday the brand shared a photo of Kardashian in an all-black outfit with a synched waist in stockings and leopard booties. While fans noted that Kardashian still looked photoshop with a normal lens, her huge diamond ring on THAT finger got the most attention. “Engagement ring or??” One fan asked in the comments.

The engagement rumors started earlier this week when the brand posted a photo of Khloe’s left hand with the huge diamond ring perfectly poised on her butt. Khloe even added fuel to the fire by joking about the “cut” of the grass. “WOW!!!!!!!! That grass is cut to perfection” she quipped. However, a source told Page Six that Kardashian and Thompson are not engaged and the ring isn’t even from the NBA player.