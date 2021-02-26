Gwyneth Paltrow says COVID-19 made her gain weight

Gwyneth Paltrow shares more details about her battle with COVID-19 and the long-lasting symptoms of the deadly virus, admitting that she also suffered significant weight gain.

Loading the player...

Recently revealing that she battled with the virus early on, the Hollywood actress confessed that in addition to brain fog and fatigue, it also affected her metabolism, eating habits and exercise routine.

During her latest appearance on The Art of Being Well, Gwyneth says she is still recovering with the help of her personal wellness guru Dr. Will Cole, with a strict supplement program and a special fasting plan.

The actress turned entrepreneur and owner of Goop, explained that she noticed that “over the past couple of years” her metabolism slowed down, adding that “some of it is because I got COVID.”

She also said that before experiencing the symptoms, she would gain weight and she “could quickly eat really well for a couple of days, exercise a lot, and it would all be gone,” but it all changed after COVID.

Paltrow was recently warned by an NHS expert to stop spreading misinformation, highlighting the use of intermittent fasting, because those are not solutions recommended by “serious science.”