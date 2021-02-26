Travis Barker’s Ex-Wife Responds To Kourtney Kardashian Drama After ‘Liking’ Hate Comment

Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler is setting the record straight when it comes to his and Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship. Kardashian and Barker made their relationship Instagram official earlier this month, but things quickly started heating up between the ladies. Per E! News, hours after they made it official Moakler posted a photo of herself with the caption, “And I should Goodfella you, call me Karen, waking up to my Beretta.....” Then, she “liked” a hateful comment saying Barker downgraded by dating Kardashian. Kardashian responded by writing a post about people checking in on their exes girlfriends on Poosh. But according to Barker’s ex-wife, the whole thing was just an accidental slip of the fingers. Read about all the juicy drama below.

Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler. Barker’s hands with Kourtney Kardashians



If you told a Blink 182 fan that Barker would be in the middle of a love triangle with a Kardashian, they wouldn’t believe you. The drama all went down last week after his Moakler liked a comment on her post saying he “downgraded big time.” “Shhhhiiiii that broad don‘t got nothin’ on you. Travis downgraded big time.” Then Moakler posted a quote to her Instagram Story that said, “Stop complaining about your life, there are people out there dating your ex.” It all got a little too shady for Kardashian who seemingly responded to the drama on Poosh, per Us Magazine. “It’s no wonder we’ve made a daily—or several times daily, or every hour—habit of checking in our exes, and our exes’ exes, their new lovers, friends, acquaintances, and so forth,” read the Poosh post. “It’s not healthy, it’s not helping us move on, and unfortunately, it’s all too easy.”



Moakler spoke to Us Magazine and claimed she didn’t even know she liked it at the time. “It was just a complete accident that I ‘liked’ it. A lot of times when I’m on my social media, I ‘like’ all the fans’ comments.” The former model continued, “I just kind of go down and heart everything and I didn’t even read that comment. I didn’t even know I ‘liked’ it until the press picked it up and it was all over the place. It was just kind of an unfortunate event, but I definitely wasn’t trying to start a social media war!”

As for the “someone is dating your ex” quote, Moakler says it was about a different ex. “It was actually about a different ex. It wasn’t about Travis and Kourtney at all,” Moakler told Us. “But to me, still, the whole situation, I was trying to just make light of it on my social media. Really at the end of the day, I haven’t been with my ex-husband in over a decade. I have a boyfriend that I’m super happy with and I’m happy he found a girlfriend and a friend. He deserves to be happy as well. I want nothing but the best for him and my kids — that’s the most important thing for me.” Moakler added, “My social media is something that I just have fun with. It’s supposed to be fun. It’s not a place where I’m trying to attack anybody.”