Britney Spears’ father shares his thoughts on the #FreeBritney movement

Britney Spears’ father has broken his silence amid the controversial conservatorship of her daughter, going public with the help of her lawyer Vivian Thoreen.

Loading the player...

Maintaining his position as conservator of Britney, controlling her finances and staying in charge of the wellness of her daughter, Jamie’s lawyer made an appearance on Good Morning America to set the record straight and share his side of the story.

Following a new wave of attention caused by the Framing Britney Spears documentary, Jamie has received a lot of negative comments from fans of the superstar, and members of the #FreeBritney movement.

The 68-year-old who was described as a controlling father that doesn’t seem to have the best interests in her daughter’s life, is now looking to change the public’s opinion.

Vivian insisted that the media has the wrong perspective in the relationship with his daughter, stating that Britney “makes decisions all the time,” and explaining that “if she just wants to live her life like a normal person, Jamie collaborates” to make that happen.

Intending to change the story described in the documentary, the lawyer also said that Jamie “created a safe environment” and wants Britney to stay “away from the media.”

Adding that he is actually “a fiercely loving, dedicated and loyal father who rescued his daughter from a life-threatening situation.”