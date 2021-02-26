Steve Harvey doesn’t think daughter Lori Harvey’s boyfriend is the Sexiest Man Alive

Steve Harvey is finally opening up about what he thinks of his daughter’s boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan .

Lori Harvey has been linked to a few famous men in the past, including rapper Future and music mogul Diddy--but according to her father, this relationship is the only one he’s actually approved of.

The Family Feud host stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week, where he talked about his daughter’s new relationship. When the host asked Harvey if suitors should read his book about relationship advice before dating his daughter, he responds that Lori is probably the one who should give it a read.

“When your kids grow up, they can make decisions on they own...I’m just happy that I can, at least, approve of one,” he said about Jordan.

When Kimmel asks, “you didn’t approve of the previous suitors?” Harvey replied, “Nothing ever. Ever. Pure hatred.”

Even though Steve had positive things to say about Michael B. Jordan, that didn’t stop him from joking about the actor’s Sexist Man Alive title, saying he doesn’t deserve the prestigious label.

“He is a nice guy, yeah, but he is not the sexiest man alive to me at all,” the comedian said. Unsurprisingly, the 64-year-old believes he is actually the sexiest man in entertainment. He went on to explain, “All these people I’m paying for. Hell, if that ain’t sexy, what is?”

He continued, “I’ve never been attractive, I knew that. That’s why I had to come up with these damn jokes, but this kid—I like him.”