Kylie Jenner shares sweet video of Stormi painting her nails

Kylie Jenner always has the cutest manicures--but this time around, her nails were made ever more special with the assistance of the cutest tech ever: her daughter, Stormi Webster .

On Thursday, February 25, the reality star took her to Instagram Story to show fans how talented her 3-year-old daughter really is. As the Kylie Cosmetics mogul was getting her nails done, the toddler--who she shares with rapper Travis Scott--helped out the nail technician by painting a few strokes of tan nail polish onto her mom’s hand.

“I have the best nail artist you guys,” Kylie narrated from behind the camera as Stormi did her best to paint the acrylic tip. “She’s super exclusive.”

In the video, Stormi was being helped by celebrity nail artist Chaun Legend, who has been doing the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s nails for years. He also makes sure other members of Kylie’s clan look good, also doing sister Khloé Kardashian’s nails along with Jenner’s longtime makeup artist, Makeup By Ariel.

It’s no secret that Kylie and Stormi are best friends, as the youngest Jenner sister is always posting about the adorable memories they make together. Earlier this month, the two took a trip to Turks and Caicos to celebrate Stormi’s third birthday.

“It was a girls’ trip to celebrate Stormi’s birthday in one of their favorite places. They stayed at a private villa where they have often stayed in the past,” a source told E! News at the time. “They stayed for three nights and had a great vacation spending time at the beach, swimming, taking boat rides and playing in the sand.”

“Thank you God for sending this little soul to me,” Kylie wrote under pictures of Stormi for the 3-year-old’s birthday. “Crying today because i can’t stop the time 🥺 it’s all the little things i’ll miss like your cute voice and our long talks on the potty. watching you experience everything for the very first time has been the best part of these last few years 🤍”