Billie Eilish’s new documentary revealed a lot about the singer and her journey to stardom

Billie Eilish ’s new documentary, ‘Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry’ premiered today on Apple TV+ and the 2 hour and 30 minute film revealed a lot about the 19-year-old singer.

According to Billboard, the first half of the film, which was directed by R.J. Cutler, focuses on Eilish’s life prior to releasing her debut album and then the second half shows her life post-album release and how fame has affected her teenage life.

While the public knows some things about the singer’s private life, this long documentary showed another side to the ‘when the party’s over’ singer. According to Billboard, some takeaways from the film are that Eilish wasn’t about to make a second album at one point. The film showed Eilish admitting to hating writing songs and her brother Finneas said he believes it‘s because “she’s ‘so woke’ about her online persona and afraid of anything she says or creates being hated.”

Another element taken away from, ‘Billie Eilish: The World‘s a Little Blurry,’ we learned that the 19-year-old is very critical of herself “It sounds bad, and I sound horrible—I can’t sound good because I’m not good,” Eilish says at one point in the film. “Lots of people would agree with me that you’re very good,” Finneas replies.

It’s obvious that Eilish and her family are very close to one another and they constantly are there to support each other. At Coachella 2019, Eilish messed up a few song lyrics while performing and she was very upset about it after. The film showed her whole family consoling her and being there for her.