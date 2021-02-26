Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen celebrate 12 years of marriage: ‘I couldn’t have imagined a better wife’

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary on Friday, Feb. 26. To commemorate the special day, the Super Bowl champion penned a moving tribute to his wife on Instagram. “Happy anniversary!! I couldn’t have imagined a better wife and partner than you @giselewhen I said “I do” 12 years ago. I have had so much fun, happiness and joy seeing our family grow!” Tom captioned a photo from the recent Super Bowl featuring him and Gisele with their two kids, Vivian and Benjamin, as well as his eldest son Jack from his previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan .

The NFL star added, “You are the sweetest, most loving and determined person I know. You always do what’s right, and you are the best example for our kids of what a supportive loving partner is! How blessed am I?? Te amo.”

Gisele reacted to the heartfelt post commenting, “Awwww te amo tanto ❤️.”

A source told Us Weekly that the Brazilian model and quarterback planned on “spending time with their family for their wedding anniversary.” “They’re both just happy to be spending time together,” the insider said. “At this time, they’re aware that families are suffering and have suffered during the pandemic, so their focus is just making sure their family and everyone close to them is safe. They try their best to have a happy and healthy family always.”