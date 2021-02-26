Here’s why Jane Fonda vowed to never dye her hair or buy new clothes again

Jane Fonda has always beat to her own drum and she continues doing just that at 83-years-old. Earlier this week, the actress appeared on the ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ and she looked stunning au naturale with her natural hair color.

When Fonda virtually appeared on the show, DeGeneres couldn’t help but complement the political activist on her hair. “I say this every time we speak, but you really do look amazing, the best you‘ve ever looked. I love your hair color!” the TV host said.

Fonda responded saying, “I tell you, I‘m so happy I let it go grey,” the 83-year-old said, adding that she is tired of coloring it. “Enough already with so much time wasted, so much money spent, so many chemicals. I’m through with that.”

Luckily for Fonda, she only started seeing grey hair about a year ago which is very rare for most women who can start to find grey hairs at a very young age.

In addition to never coloring her hair again, Fonda has also vowed to not buy new clothes again. I vowed a couple of years ago I would never buy any new clothes again. We spend too much money, we buy too many things, and then we get rid of them. We try to develop our identity by shopping, right? We gotta stop that. Stop all this consumerism,” she said as the studio audience applauded her.