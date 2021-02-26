The 10 Best Celebrity Tiktoks of the Week: Shakira, Jlo, Will Smith, and More

If you haven‘t joined TikTok yet you are missing out on some hilarious content! Some of your favorite celebrities are taking over the app and you’ll even find them in each others videos. From Jennifer Lopez, Sebastian Yatra, Rosalia ﻿, and even dog whisperer Cesar Milan- Here are the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week

WILL SMITH

Will Smith is ready to join Cirque Du Soleil but he might not get a call back after this TikTok.



SEBASTIAN YATRA

Sebastian Yatra has a new dance challenge on TikTok for his song “Chica Ideal” featuring Guayana and Will IAm. He teamed up with Guaynaa, Lele Pons, and Hannah Stocking to make the first video and the results were hilarious.

SHAKIRA

Shakira posted this iconic video captioned, “this is what happens after a studio session when everyone is asleep” and it speaks it for itself.