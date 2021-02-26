The 10 Best Celebrity Tiktoks of the Week: Shakira, Jlo, Will Smith, and More

If you haven‘t joined TikTok yet you are missing out on some hilarious content! Some of your favorite celebrities are taking over the app and you’ll even find them in each others videos. From Jennifer Lopez, Sebastian Yatra, Rosalia , and even dog whisperer Cesar Milan- Here are the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week
WILL SMITH
Will Smith is ready to join Cirque Du Soleil but he might not get a call back after this TikTok.
@willsmith
Call me, @cirquedusoleil. I’m ready. 📹: @nba♬ try to be cool but eh - yunnizhai
SEBASTIAN YATRA
Sebastian Yatra has a new dance challenge on TikTok for his song “Chica Ideal” featuring Guayana and Will IAm. He teamed up with Guaynaa, Lele Pons, and Hannah Stocking to make the first video and the results were hilarious.
@sebastianyatra
#ChicaIdealRemixChallenge queremos ver los suyos!! We wanna see yours 😎🌈🔥⛸ @iamwill @yosoyguaynaa @lelepons @hannahstocking♬ Chica Ideal - Remix - Sebastián Yatra & Guaynaa & will.i.am
SHAKIRA
Shakira posted this iconic video captioned, “this is what happens after a studio session when everyone is asleep” and it speaks it for itself.
@shakira
This is what happens after a studio session when everyone is asleep 😳!♬ Better Off Alone - Alice DJ
JENNIFER LOPEZ
JLo looked sun-kissed and flawless basking in her favorite Doctor- Sunshine.
@jlo
THAT DR sunshine ✨glow✨. Happy Weekend!ShotGunWedding@jlobeauty♬ Fly Away - Lenny Kravitz
CESAR MILAN
Cesar Milan isn’t just a dog whisperer, watch him dance to Michael Jackson with this parrot.
LELE PONS
With 21 million followers, Lele Pons is a hot commodity on TikTok. This week she made a funny video with her boo Guaynaa and her best friend Hannah Stocking. It has over 6 million views.
@lelepons
Only my bestie can touch the butt @yosoyguaynaa @hannahstocking♬ original sound - Melinda Courington
ROSALIA
Rosalia and Bad Bunny had an amazing performance on Saturday Night Live and she looked amazing. After the show posted she posted this video on TikTok looking like a runway model.
GABRIEL IGLESIAS
Comedian Gabriel Iglesias aka “Fluffy” had a slobbery moment with his chihuahua and encouraged Tiktok to #kissyourpet
@fluffyguy
Happy Tuesday #KissYourPet #GabrielIglesias #pets #Dogs #chihuahua♬ Just the Two of Us - Grover Washington, Jr.
DADDY YANKEE
Daddy Yankee dropped his new single “Problema” at midnight but promoted it with this sick video.
@daddyyankee
Tranquilos, Llegó el Papá de REGGAETON 11:59 pm #PROBLEMA 🚨🚨🚨 #DaddyYankee #reggaeton♬ original sound - daddyyankee
JIMMY FALLON
Jimmy Fallon will always be hilarious!
@jimmyfallon
Table for one? BTW the dummy will be at #PeterLuger until Friday, 2/26 while the wax figure will be there until Tuesday, 3/2.♬ original sound - Jimmy Fallon