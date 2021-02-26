Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Bella Cruise Shares Rare Look Into Her Life

Little is know about Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s daughter Isabella Kidman Cruise, but one thing for certain is that she is an amazing artist. The 28-year-old Capricorn lives a very private life, including on social media. But she has always been open about her art. Bella often shares images of her paintings on Instagram, where she has more than 27,000 followers and follows more than 200 people, including both her parents. On Wednesday Bella posted a black and white selfie bundled up in a sweater, scarf, and beanie to announce she had more prints available to buy on on her website. Bella captioned her latest pic with, ”Same face, new prints now available on the shop.”

©@BellaKidmanCruise



Bella Cruise

Bella last shared a photo of herself on social media in September rocking blue streaks in her and mismatched earrings in a leopard print shirt. According to her website, “Bella has been drawing ever since her wee hands could pick up a pen. Since that point in time, she’s been evolving in her arts… Her go-to medium was pen and paper for most of her life. However, she is now venturing into other formats and mediums. Including digital. Which has been a bit of a game-changer.” Bella’s website has T-shirts, Totes, Limited edition prints, and phone cases with her original artwork. She is also selling a ”Stay at Home Club Tote” for $19 and 100% of the profits will be donated towards supplies and support to help the first responders during the fight against COVID-19.

©@BellaKidmanCruise



Bella Cruise Art

Bella was born December 22, 1992, and was adopted by Kidman and Cruise along with younger brother Connor. But after the couple split in 2001 there were rumors of estrangement between Kidman and the kids that stayed with Cruise to be raised in Scientology. Bella married British IT consultant Max Parker in 2015 in a private ceremony and Kidman and Cruise were both absent. With sources saying Bella wanted to avoid media attention on her big day. In 2018 Kidman told Who magazine, “I’m very private about all that. I have to protect all those relationships.” But she opened up briefly to Vanity Fair in 2019 and shared some aspects of Bella’s life. According to Kidman, Bella lives in England with her husband. “Bella lives just outside London,” the Big Little Lies star told the outlet. “You know, she really feels more English. We lived there for Eyes Wide Shut, Mission Impossible, and The Portrait of a Lady,” she explained, adding that both Bella and Connor, “had English accents when they were little.”