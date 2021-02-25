Johnny Depp’s $50M defamation trial against Amber Heard delayed to 2022

The legal case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard keeps hitting more obstacles!

The trial that was supposed to be taking place in Virginia at the beginning of May will now be rescheduled for April 2022, lasting approximately two weeks.

The 57-year-old movie star, who has been going through a hard time following his exit from the film Fantastic Beasts and the housebreaking attempt in his Los Angeles mansion, is taking legal proceedings against the actress for $50 million dollars.

Depp claims his ex-wife has damaged his reputation professionally and personally in 2018, after commenting in a Washington Post article, where she described herself as a victim of domestic abuse.

Although Amber didn’t specifically name the Hollywood actor, he insists the comments cost him a role in the reboot of Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean.

Adding that she is “not a victim of domestic abuse,” but “a perpetrator.“

Amber has also been reported to exit a major role, being replaced by Emilia Clarke in the highly-anticipated sequel of Aquaman.

The case has been delayed multiple times, being postponed in September last year to accommodate Depp’s shooting schedule.

However this time it was reported that the delay was caused by a backlog in the state’s court system, caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The actor continues to fight in another legal case, intending to obtain an appeal in his label case against The Sun , after he was described as “a wife beater.”