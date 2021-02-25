Lady Gaga offers half-million dollars reward for her stolen French bulldogs

Lady Gaga desperately needs answers and seeks anyone with information regarding Koji and Gustav’s whereabouts, her stolen French bulldogs. The superstar is offering $500k as a reward after her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, got shot by thieves when taking a stroll around 9:40 p.m. PST, on the 1500 block of N Sierra Bonita Avenue, TODAY reported. The unknown delinquents fled the crime scene in a white sedan. According to LAPD, a shot was fired from a semi-automatic weapon.

A video shared by TMZ shows Fischer walking and then ambushed. The walker screamed for help and, seconds later, after putting on a battle, got shot. Luckily, neighbors immediately called 911, and the victim was responsive when emergency responders arrived.



Asia, Gustav and Koji

The publication also informed that the person walking the dogs was transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, and sources close to the singer told that the victim is “recovering well.” The LAPD robbery-homicide division is working on the case, and the police are actively investigating and searching for the suspects.

The sources close to Lady Gaga told the media outlet that “anyone who has the dogs (or any other information) should email KojiandGustav@gmail.com to receive the reward, “no questions asked.”

For Gaga, her dogs are family. She has been quarantining with them until she can reunite with her loved ones. “So I talked to some doctors and scientists. It’s not the easiest for everyone right now but the kindest/healthiest thing we can do is self-quarantine and not hang out with people over 65 and in large groups,” the singer wrote on an Instagram post. “I wish I could see my parents and grandmas right now but it’s much safer to not so I don’t get them sick in case I have it. I’m hanging at home with my dogs. I love you world, we’ll all get through this. Trust me, I talked to God —she said we’re gonna be ok.”