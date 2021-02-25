Ben Affleck says divorce from Jennifer Garner made him a better actor

Ben Affleck is opening up about his difficult life experiences, including his divorce from Jennifer Garner, revealing that it was one of the reasons he became a better actor.

During his latest appearance on the Actor Roundtables for The Hollywood Reporter, the movie star confessed that most of the complex situations he faced improved his acting skills.

Describing his acting career and talking about his new movie The Way Back, the 48-year-old actor admitted that he is now at a point in his life where he has “sufficient life experience to bring to a role.”

Explaining that he is now interested in playing real characters who are flawed, because he can relate to them in some aspects.

“Growing older and having had more intense and meaningful personal experiences has made acting much more interesting for me and in turn made me drawn to the kinds of movies that are about people who are flawed.”

Ben also took a moment to share his difficult battle with alcoholism, having said before that he “started drinking more and more” when his marriage was falling apart, adding that his addiction “created more marital problems.“

The pair now successfully co-parent their three kids, 15-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphine and 8-year-old Samuel.

The Los Angeles based actor is known for putting his family first, making them a priority, even rumored to be the cause for his split from Ana De Armas.