Why Jane Fonda is rewearing an old outfit for The Golden Globes

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, Jane Fonda revealed the reason she’s decided to rewear an old outfit for her appearance at the 2021 Golden Globes this Sunday. The actress is attending the ceremony to receive the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award.
“Well, I prefer this kind of outfit than getting dressed up,” Fonda told the host while signaling to her red jogging suit. “I vowed a couple of years ago I would never buy any new clothes again. We spend too much money, we buy too many things, and then we get rid of them. We try to develop our identity by shopping, right? We gotta stop that. Stop all this consumerism.”
She continued, “So I had to go through my closet and find out something that still fit me and I have worn before, and I found something. I’m all set.”
As Fonda remains committed to reusing and recycling her clothes to cut back on waste, this isn’t the first time the star has reworn an old outfit for a big event.
Last February, at the 2020 Oscars, Fonda debuted a gray pixie cut and wore a crimson beaded Elie Saab gown, which she had previously worn to Cannes six years prior. At the same event, she also carried the red coat that became an iconic symbol of her Capitol Hill arrests while protesting and raising awareness for climate change.
After being arrested in the coat for the fourth time, she told the crowd: “You see this coat? I needed something red and I went out and found this coat on sale. This is the last article of clothing that I will ever buy.”
She continued, “When I talk to people and say, ‘We don’t really need to keep shopping. We shouldn’t look to shopping for our identity. We don’t need more stuff,’ I have to walk the talk. So I’m not buying any more clothes.”
Elsewhere in their interview, Fonda also talked to Ellen about why she is loving her hair since embracing the grey.
“I tell you, I‘m so happy I let it go grey,” she told the host. “Enough already with so much time wasted, so much money spent, so many chemicals — I’m through with that.”
Watch Jane Fonda be presented with the Cecil B. DeMille Award during the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards this Sunday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.