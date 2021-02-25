Meet Jane Santos: The Dominican who uses her voice to narrate Kamala Harris’s audiobook.

Born and raised in the Dominican Republic from a young age, Jane Santos knew that God had great plans for her. After starting her career working in local tv shows, she made her way into cinematography to later move to Los Angeles, California, without knowing that she would become one of the world’s most influential voices.

“I always said I wanted to do something with my voice, but I didn’t know what,” Santos said in an interview for HOLA! USA. “Then, I opened my eyes when a young Dominican girl heard my voice when reading a letter in the movie ‘Santicló’ and she told me that she had loved it.” According to Santos, that was her aha moment.

Jane Santos

After attending an audition for the book “La fiesta del Chivo,” written by the Peruvian Nobel Prize in Literature laureate Mario Vargas Llosa, Santos debuted as an audiobook narrator. Later, she became the official voice that gives life to the stories of the most important women of the 21st century, including former United States First Lady Michelle Obama and Melinda Gates, Isabel Allende, Elizabeth Gilbert, and Margaret Atwood, among others.

Known as “La Voz de Oro Latina,” Santos lends her voice to the United States of America’s Vice President, Kamala Harris , in the book entitled: “Las verdades que sostenemos.”

As this multi-talented actress comments to HOLA! USA, the stability she has in the industry is attributed to collaborating with important authors. “It has been the trust that authors and publishers have placed in me,” she comments. “I always asked God to guide my path because the gift of acting and voice acting has been He who has given it to me.”