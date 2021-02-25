Alex Rodriguez posts throwback selfie to announce how much he misses Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez both have jam-packed schedules, which means they can’t always be in the same place at the same time.

Lopez is currently in the Dominican Republic as she films her latest project, Shotgun Wedding. While she spends the next couple weeks abroad, her fiancé is back at home in Miami, missing his other half.

The former Yankees star posted a throwback picture to Instagram on Wednesday, proving how much he cherishes the time he gets to spend with J.Lo. In the photo, Lopez is giggling as she ducks behind her fiancé’s shoulder, who is flashing a big smile.

“Missing this girl 💚,” he wrote.



Just last week, Jennifer celebrated the 13th birthday of her twins, Max and Emme, who are with her in the Dominican Republic. An insider told ET, “She is spending her twins’ big 13th birthday out of town while Alex stays in Miami with his kids.”

The source went on. to say, “Alex had work to do, and Jen got some quality time with her kids. The couple plans to do something together for the twin’s birthday when they are together again soon.”

Rodriguez is father to daughters, Ella, 12, and Natasha, 16, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis. Lopez shares the 13-year-old twins with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

For their birthday on Monday, J.Lo shared a video of herself serving Max and Emme﻿ breakfast in bed.

“My beautiful babies are teenagers today!!” she wrote under the video. “OMG!! I can’t believe it’s been 13 years since I carried them both home in my arms in the middle of a snowstorm. Out of that blizzard came two perfect lil’ coconuts who rearranged my life and taught me the true meaning of love.”

Lopez continued, “It has been the most magical journey full of adventure and joy ever since... I’m feeling so many emotions this morning...so very emotional today... so proud and happy and heartbroken that I can’t feeeze time. To my two caring, sensitive and special souls...who I know will change and rearrange the world in your own very unique ways...your mama loves you beyond forever.. and ever and ever... #13 #happybirthdaycoconuts #love #happiness #maxandlulu.”