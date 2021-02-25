First Lady Jill Biden told Kelly Clarkson what she can’t wait to do once quarantine ends

Kelly Clarkson had the honor of being the first sit down solo interview First Lady Jill Biden has had since her husband President Joe Biden was sworn into office last month. The FLOTUS is appearing on today‘s ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show.’

The two were a great pairing on the daytime talk show as Clarkson is a no filter type of host who has a young audience full of “everyday people.” According to USA Today, Biden has been wanting to connect with younger audiences more recently so appearing on Clarkson’s show was a must.

For this episode, the 38-year-old visited the East Room earlier this week to meet and chat with the First Lady. The two were seated a part but did not wear masks.

Of course the women chatted about almost every topic imaginable including divorce. Clarkson is currently going through a divorce from her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. Biden was married while in college and divorced before she met President Biden in the late ‘70s, according to USA Today. The First Lady passed on some words of wisdom to the talk show host.

In a short clip teasing today‘s episode, Biden is heard saying to Clarkson, “If you can take one day at a time, things will get better,” Biden said. ”I look back on it now, and I think if I hadn’t got divorced I never would have met Joe and I wouldn’t have the beautiful family I have now. So I really think things happen for the best.