Lady Gaga’s dog walker was shot and is in the hospital after her two dogs got stolen

The sad incident took place Wednesday night in Los Angeles.

Sad news today in the world of celebrities! Reportedly  Lady Gaga ’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was shot in West Hollywood last night while he was out walking the singer’s three dogs.

 

The tragic incident took place in West Hollywood last night near Fischer’s home according to the New York Post. Fischer was walking Gaga’s bulldogs, Koji, Miss Asia, and Gustavo at around 10 p.m., according to DailyMail.com and TMZ.

It’s said that Fischer was ambushed and shot in the chest four times while two of Gaga’s bulldogs were stolen. The victim was responsive when emergency responders arrived, and a video even surfaced of Fischer holding onto one one of the dogs and talking to officers.

Lady Gaga is devastated over her dogs getting stolen.

The victim was later taken to a hospital, local news station KABC reported.

The other dog was luckily retrieved by one of the 34-year-old’s bodyguards, according to TMZ.

Gaga, who is currently in Italy, is supposedly distraught and is offering a $500,000 reward for anyone who finds her two lost dogs. The suspect who shot Gaga’s dog walker and stole the dog, has not been identified and was seen fleeing the scene said police, according to Daily News. What the cops do know is that the suspect is a male in his 30s.

Lady Gaga is offering a reward for anyone who finds her two stolen bulldogs.
