Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos celebrate son Joaquin’s 18th birthday: ‘Making him was so much fun’

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos celebrated their youngest child Joaquin Consuelos’ birthday on Wednesday, Feb. 24. The proud parents took to their respective Instagram accounts to mark their son’s milestone birthday. The Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host posted a video featuring photos of Joaquin growing up over the years. “Joaquin 18!!!! ♥️💕🎂🎊🎁💥💙 Happy birthday to the light of our lives!” Kelly captioned the post.

She continued, “You fill everyday with joy, and make everything better! We love you to the moon and beyond 🌕💫 @joaquinconsuelos@instasuelos.”

Meanwhile on his account, Mark shared ten family photos of Joaquin, writing, “Happy 18th Birthday Quino! @kellyripaour little guy is all grown up. We love you Joaquin!” Kelly commented on the post, “You know what? Making him was so much fun......❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Joaquin is the youngest of Kelly and the Riverdale actor’s children. The Hollywood stars are also parents to son Michael, 23, and daughter Lola, 19.

Earlier this month, Kelly revealed that Joaquin was “trying to decide on a college.” “He’s got lots of options,” she said on her show. “Mark got very emotional and very choked up, because he said, ‘You know, I never thought he would be able to go to college.’ Because he was profoundly dyslexic and dysgraphic.”