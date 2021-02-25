Jennifer Lopez’s daughter is taking guitar lessons with Lenny Kravitz!

Jennifer Lopez surprised her daughter with the coolest musical gift!

The singer and performer celebrated the 13th birthday of her twins Emme and Max, who she shares with Marc Anthony.

JLo treated Emme to a one-on-one electric guitar lesson with the iconic Lenny Kravitz, known for his incredible talent and greatest hits.

The 51-year-old actress shared a video of the guitar lesson to her 143 million followers on Instagram, captioning it “Bday lessons with Lenny.”

Although she is currently staying in Dominican Republic filming her upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding , nothing could stop the celebration.

©Instagram



Jennifer Lopez on the set of ‘Shotgun Wedding’

Giving Max another musical gift, involving the famous vocal coach Stevie Mackey, who has worked with Selena Gomez, Fergie, Kelly Rowland, Lenny Kravitz and Jennifer Lopez herself.

The two stars in the making received the amazing gifts, while their mom showed how proud she is with their accomplishment, sharing their new experiences on social media.