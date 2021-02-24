Tiger Woods is ‘awake’ and recovering following major car accident

Tiger Woods is now recovering after undergoing surgery, following a major car crash in Los Angeles that left him with several open fractures and injuries.

Loading the player...

The 45-year-old golfer is said to be “awake and responsive” after the complex surgical procedure on his leg and ankle.

The successful athlete had to be pulled out through the car’s windshield giving the severity of the crash.

It was also reported that some of his fractures had to be stabilized, and additional injuries on his foot needed to be treated with screws and pins.

Moments after the single-vehicle crash, first responders revealed that Woods was still conscious and there seemed to be “no evidence” of alcohol, drugs or any type of narcotics that could have caused the accident.

“Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries.”



Woods has also been struggling with knee injuries throughout his career, and it’s still unclear if there will be any kind of complications after the injuries caused by the crash.

Fans of the star have shared their prayers on social media, hoping for a speedy recovery and waiting for more updates from the doctors.