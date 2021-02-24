Ellie Goulding is pregnant with her first child!

Ellie Goulding is about to become a mom! The 34-year-old British singer announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Caspar Jopling.

Sharing her excitement about this new chapter in life, Ellie revealed that she actually “had no idea” she was pregnant, and confessed she is now 30 weeks along.

The couple got married in 2019 and explained that they discovered the good news during their one-year anniversary.

Ellie also shared that “the thought of getting pregnant didn‘t seem like it could be a reality,” adding that “becoming pregnant kind of made me feel human.”

The beloved artist went on to say that even though she couldn’t believe she was pregnant, she “started having a completely different body and different energy.”

“I actually went from being smug about how healthy my salads were and my breakfasts and eating nuts and seeds, and then all I wanted was McDonalds.”

She also wants fans to know that she won’t be slowing down any time soon, as she continues to work “in the studio most days,” adding that she is “excited for the challenge.”

Ellie has been isolating right outside of London and continues to be extremely careful amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, describing the whole experience as “bizarre.”

“We’ve been pretty good about not bending the rules because we want it to be over quicker.”