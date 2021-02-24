George Clooney reveals he ‘would get in trouble’ with wife Amal if he did this

George Clooney made headlines last year when he revealed that he cuts his hair with a Flowbee. While the Oscar winner, 59, has “always cut” his own hair, his pandemic hobbies now include giving his and Amal Clooney ’s son Alexander, three, a haircut—but not their three-year-old daughter Ella!

“We haven’t cut [Ella’s hair], it’s down to here, it looks gorgeous,” the dad of two said in an episode of W Magazine’s Screen Tests with Lynn Hirschberg. “I don’t mess with her hair. I would get in trouble if I did. My wife would kill me.”

In addition to playing barber at home, the Midnight Sky actor has been busy with household chores. “I’ll tell you what I’ve taken on as a hobby, two or three loads of laundry a day,” he shared. “Dishes all f*cking day because these kids are all slobs. Apparently you have to wash them every once in a while.”

In a recent interview with AARP, George revealed that during the pandemic he stained his house as well as furniture, and has been sewing. “I do a lot of sewing the kids’ clothes,” he said. “And my wife’s dress that tore a couple of times. I was a bachelor for a long time and didn’t have any money, and you have to learn how to repair things.”

©Getty Images



George Clooney said he would get in trouble if he cut his daughter’s hair

Aside from his hobbies and chores, George and Amal, who write each other letters every couple of months, have been keeping the romance alive at home. “Even in lockdown, I’ll write a letter and slip it on her desk, or she’ll write a letter and leave it under the pillow. I’m a big believer in letters,” the Money Monster star said.

George, who has letters from Paul Newman, Walter Cronkite, and Gregory Peck framed in his house, continued, “I put them in the house. If it were a text, it would feel different. Maybe that’s a generational thing, and maybe it won’t be that way 20 years from now, but for me, somebody sat down and wrote it.”