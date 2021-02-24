Khloé Kardashian responds after being accused of photoshop in strangely slim Good American ad

Khloé Kardashian is, once again, facing accusations of photoshop after the Good American Instagram account posted an interesting photo of the brand’s founder.
The denim brand--which recently expanded to include sweats, shoes, and more--uploaded a photo to social media on Tuesday that shows Khloé wearing a pair of Good American jeans along with a pair of pumps from their upcoming shoe collection.
“@khloekardashian making it look easy in our Icon Pump,” the caption reads. “NEW Shoes Drop this Thursday 2.25 @ 9am PT. Join The Waitlist | Link in bio”
In the pic, the Kardashian sister looks nearly unrecognizable not only because of her dark hair, but many fans in the comments are accusing the star of photoshop.
The proportions of the picture seem unrealistic, with Khloé’s tiny arms and waist being overpowered by the size of her head and seemingly stretched-out feet.
It’s safe to say consumers weren’t into the editing on this snap, flocking to the comments section to express their concerns for just how fake this whole campaign looks.
“Sorry but how was this add approved on such a gorgeous girl ?” one fan asked in the comments. “Who cleared this photoshop 😂” joked another.
More users left their two cents underneath the picture, asking about the peculiar size of her feet in the flick.
“Do they come in size 24 like these?” one person asked. Another said, “The stretched out feet are just wrong 🤦🏻♀️”
The Good American founder spoke to ELLE back in October, admitting that the haters used to get to her--but now, the negative comments don’t impact her.
“At first, [mean comments] would definitely bug me, and I’m like, what in the world?” she said to the publication at the time. “I would never take my time to shame someone or be negative. I only comment nice and positive things. At first, I would let stuff like that affect me. And now I really don’t care. Maybe if I’m having a bad day. But typically, I would say 90 percent of the time, it doesn’t affect me.”
Still, there are a few exceptions. “Sometimes I have to f**k with people a little bit,” she admitted with a sly smile. “I try not to! I try to behave, but sometimes they‘re just asking for it.”
Accusations of photoshop are nothing new for the Kardashian/Jenner clan.
Khloé’s sister, Kendall Jenner , recently dealt with a controversy of her own following her long-legged photoshoot for SKIMS, which many suspected was highly edited.
After noticing that she was trending on Twitter, the eldest Jenner sister replied to all of the speculation--and the praise--by assuring fans that she doesn’t always look so perfect.
“I am an extremely lucky girl,” she tweeted. “Appreciative of all that i have. but i want you to know i have bad days too and that i hear you! you are beautiful just the way you are!!! it’s not always as perfect as it may seem.”
i am an extremely lucky girl. appreciative of all that i have. but i want you to know i have bad days too and that i hear you! you are beautiful just the way you are!!! it’s not always as perfect as it may seem ❤️ https://t.co/JcdrlR0hF9— Kendall (@KendallJenner) February 12, 2021
After receiving all of the negative comments regarding her picture, Khloé also took to Twitter to address the conspiracy theories.
“It’s just the lens guys! LOL but some of these stories are really reaching,” she tweeted.
It’s just the lens guys! LOL but some of these stories are really reaching 🤣🤣— Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 24, 2021
“I mean..LOL how could anyone believe this is the size of my feet?!” she continued. “It’s The angle and the type of lens. And personally I think this camera lens is so f***ing cool. It gives the photo a different vibe and not the same old visual I always see. Either way, I’m happy with them.”
I mean..LOL how could anyone believe this is the size of my feet?! 🤪 it’s The angle and the type of lens. And personally I think this camera lens is so fucking cool. It gives the photo a different vibe and not the same old visual I always see. Either way, I’m happy with them pic.twitter.com/DgAtu70l3W— Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 24, 2021
Kardashian went on to share another picture from the campaign, writing, “Not to worry! I don’t have freakishly long fingers. It’s the lens!”
“I can’t believe I’m even tweeting this LOL my old hands normal sized hands are still in tack,” she joked. “Nope I didn’t get a surgery to stretch my fingers and nope it’s not a “photoshop fail”. Have a great day.”
Not to worry! I don’t have freakishly long fingers. It’s the lens! 🤦🏼♀️🤦🏼♀️ I can’t believe I’m even tweeting this LOL my old hands normal sized hands are still in tack. Nope I didn’t get a surgery to stretch my fingers and nope it’s not a “photoshop fail”. Have a great day 💋 pic.twitter.com/NwVHhPmYLR— Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 24, 2021
She concluded her clapback, writing, “I absolutely love how my GA campaign turned out! I have so many more photos to post and I’m so excited about it! Stay tuned! Hope the “concern and confusion” is now put to rest and we can just enjoy the photos LOL this really made me laugh today. Thanks for the giggle. No lie”
I absolutely love how my GA campaign turned out! I have so many more photos to post and I’m so excited about it! Stay tuned! Hope the “concern and confusion” is now put to rest and we can just enjoy the photos LOL this really made me laugh today. Thanks for the giggle. No lie 💋— Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 24, 2021