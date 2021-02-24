Khloé Kardashian responds after being accused of photoshop in strangely slim Good American ad

Khloé Kardashian is, once again, facing accusations of photoshop after the Good American Instagram account posted an interesting photo of the brand’s founder.

The denim brand--which recently expanded to include sweats, shoes, and more--uploaded a photo to social media on Tuesday that shows Khloé wearing a pair of Good American jeans along with a pair of pumps from their upcoming shoe collection.

“@khloekardashian making it look easy in our Icon Pump,” the caption reads. “NEW Shoes Drop this Thursday 2.25 @ 9am PT. Join The Waitlist | Link in bio”

In the pic, the Kardashian sister looks nearly unrecognizable not only because of her dark hair, but many fans in the comments are accusing the star of photoshop.

The proportions of the picture seem unrealistic, with Khloé’s tiny arms and waist being overpowered by the size of her head and seemingly stretched-out feet.

It’s safe to say consumers weren’t into the editing on this snap, flocking to the comments section to express their concerns for just how fake this whole campaign looks.

“Sorry but how was this add approved on such a gorgeous girl ?” one fan asked in the comments. “Who cleared this photoshop 😂” joked another.

More users left their two cents underneath the picture, asking about the peculiar size of her feet in the flick.

“Do they come in size 24 like these?” one person asked. Another said, “The stretched out feet are just wrong 🤦🏻‍♀️”