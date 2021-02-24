Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo come together for a ‘13 Going On 30’ reunion

Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo delighted fans on Tuesday by posting a photo together, providing the 13 Going On 30 reunion of all of our dreams.

The actors, who starred alongside one another in the classic 2004 film, recently reunited in Canada--and luckily for us, they shared evidence of their get together with an adorable selfie on Tuesday, February 23.

Mark posted the photo onto his social media along with a reference all fans of the movie will remember, writing, “Reconnecting with an old pal. Anyone know where we can get Razzles in Canada?”

Jennifer also shared the picture and made a cute callback to the film, writing, “Wishing dust worked! And I got a perfect day with my old pal.”

Garner and Ruffalo have since moved on to other projects, but now, both actors are together once again as they appear in Shawn Levy’s sci-fi movie, The Adam Project. According to reports from The Daily Mail, Ryan Reynolds was in Vancouver, BC last month while shooting scenes for the movie--so it seems like their reunion occurred on-set.

Last April, Ruffalo shared a throwback photo from the film, featuring himself and Garner, in honor of the movie’s 16th anniversary.

“Happy Anniversary to 13 Going on 30 today!” he wrote at the time. “Remember what the world was like when Razzles were all the rage? Missing that time 🍬”