Neslihan Atagül Doğulu, the Turkish actress that has conquered the Latino audience is back on primetime

Now’s the time for Neslihan Atagül Doğulu, the talented Turkish actress we met a few years ago in the hit ‘Kara Sevda’ (Eternal Love), who at 29 has become an on screen icon. That is why we share the story of this incredible artist in this latest edition of our digital cover. Atagül plays the lead role in ‘La hija del embajador’ (The Ambassador’s Daughter), a passionate drama that has all the ingredients of an intriguing story combined with a top notch production and cast, shot in astonishing locations serving along the Aegean Sea. The series premieres this Tuesday, March 2nd at 10p/9c on Univision.

In this new story, Neslihan plays Nara, a beautiful woman who has fallen in love with Sancar, the son of a humble carpenter. Recorded in the midst of beautiful Turkish landscapes, we will witness the first season of a show that has captivated audiences in Turkey - it received the best series award at the famous Izmir film festival.

Aware of the show’s acquired popularity, HOLA! USA had the pleasure of speaking with Neslihan in which she tells us about herself, including her start as an actress, the message she has for all her followers around the world and much more.

From the United States to the Middle East and from Latin America to Africa, Neslihan’s talent has crossed borders as she has strongly contributed to highly successful Turkish dramas in recent years. Her career in the entertainment industry began at an early age and since then she has become one of the most popular emerging actresses. Her voice also represents a global open door that not only promotes the power of women, but legitimizes them through art.



Who is Neslihan Atagül Doğulu? Tell us a little bit about yourself. Walk us through how you began acting. Neslihan Atagül Doğulu: I actually decided to be an actress when I was 8 years old. One day, while me and my dad were watching a movie on TV, I told him that I will be an actress, he caressed my hair and said, “you may my daughter.” But then I got really obsessed with this idea. When I was 13, I felt that I am late in life, I don’t know why I felt this way but somehow, I did… I’d heard the name of an artist’s agency once. I searched the agency’s details from the ‘Unknown Numbers Service’ and called them. I asked them how I can register to be part of their agency and how I can be an actress, and got all the information I needed. Then I went to my mom and said “Mom, I will be an actress. Please take me to this agency.” My mom always believes in me and she is a great supporter. She took me to the agency and after that, my career has actually come to this point today. What kind of person am I? I am a determined person. It is a bit difficult to talk about yourself though…I am a determined person. I always do my very best to go after the things that I believe in. I am not result-oriented. In general, I am process-oriented because success for me is the effort you’ve made towards a goal. That’s it…