Neslihan Atagül Doğulu, the Turkish actress that has conquered the Latino audience is back on primetime

Exclusively for HOLA! USA, the acclaimed international star talks about her return to Univision with ‘The Ambassador’s Daughter’

Now’s the time for Neslihan Atagül Doğulu, the talented Turkish actress we met a few years ago in the hit ‘Kara Sevda’ (Eternal Love), who at 29 has become an on screen icon. That is why we share the story of this incredible artist in this latest edition of our digital cover. Atagül plays the lead role in ‘La hija del embajador’ (The Ambassador’s Daughter), a passionate drama that has all the ingredients of an intriguing story combined with a top notch production and cast, shot in astonishing locations serving along the Aegean Sea. The series premieres this Tuesday, March 2nd at 10p/9c on Univision.

In this new story, Neslihan plays Nara, a beautiful woman who has fallen in love with Sancar, the son of a humble carpenter. Recorded in the midst of beautiful Turkish landscapes, we will witness the first season of a show that has captivated audiences in Turkey - it received the best series award at the famous Izmir film festival.

Aware of the show’s acquired popularity, HOLA! USA had the pleasure of speaking with Neslihan in which she tells us about herself, including her start as an actress, the message she has for all her followers around the world and much more.

From the United States to the Middle East and from Latin America to Africa, Neslihan’s talent has crossed borders as she has strongly contributed to highly successful Turkish dramas in recent years. Her career in the entertainment industry began at an early age and since then she has become one of the most popular emerging actresses. Her voice also represents a global open door that not only promotes the power of women, but legitimizes them through art.

Neslihan Atagül Doğulu Digital Cover

Who is Neslihan Atagül Doğulu? Tell us a little bit about yourself. Walk us through how you began acting.

Neslihan Atagül Doğulu HOLA! Exclusive
How do you define yourself?

Neslihan Atagül Doğulu ‘La Hija del Embajador’
Your work as an actress has already gained international recognition (films, TV…) How are you handling your rapid and monumental international success?

Neslihan Atagül Doğulu actress
How do you handle fame? What has been the biggest challenge you have had to face in your life?
You are married to Kadir Doğulu who is also a famous actor. You two met on the set of the TV series, Fatih Harbiye (‘In Between’). I’m sure it’s fun to be married to someone that shares the same passion. Would you mind sharing a little bit about your relationship?

Neslihan Atagül Doğulu TV and Film Turkish Actress
Your next big project is set to premiere in prime time on Univision. Congratulations! This is a big deal. How do you feel about your new project, ‘La Hija del Embajador’? Do you have anything in particular that you’d like to share about the new show?

Neslihan Atagül Doğulu
Are you ready to conquer the Latin American audiences once again? They are going to love you!
Tell us about the psychology of your character in The Ambassador’s Daughter.

Neslihan Atagül Doğulu
What traits of your personality do you share in real life with your character?
Which Latina actresses do you admire the most?

Neslihan Atagül Doğulu
You published an online magazine called ‘Hadsiz.’ How did you come up with this idea? What is it about?
Is there anything you’d like for the HOLA! USA audience to know that you haven’t already shared?

