Mandy Moore Is a Mom! Find Out the Baby’s Name and See His First Picture Here

Mandy Moore is officially a mama! The actress welcomed her first son with her husband Taylor Goldsmith and they named him August Harrison Goldsmith. The new parents shared the news on their Instagram accounts and even posted a partial picture of baby Gus. According to the caption he “arrived right on his due date.” “Gus is here” they wrote. “Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined.”



It’s unclear the exact date that Moore gave birth but it had to happen in the last couple of days. Four days ago Moore said she was, “Still waiting for this little man to make an appearance” on Instagram. Moore’s celebrity friends like Ashely Benson, Sophia Bush, and Jenna Fischer congratulated her in the comments. The new dad shared the same photo and caption on his profile. Hilary Duff welcomed the little “dude” in the comments writing, “Congratulations to Gus’ mom and dad!!!!! Welcome to the world dude !” Moore later shared a photo of a bowl of soup she was eating while baby Gus napped. “Living that postpartum life...” She wrote on the pic.

©Mandymooremm



Mandy Moore IG Story



Goldsmith has been eager to become a father. In a January interview with Romper Moore said he was “suited to be a father his whole life.“ “I think he’s been suited to be a father pretty much his whole life,” she said. “He’s been gearing up for this. Like in the morning, it’s funny, I’ll reach for my phone and he’ll reach right for whatever baby book he’s reading.”