Mandy Moore Is a Mom! Find Out the Baby’s Name and See His First Picture Here

Mandy Moore is officially a mama! The actress welcomed her first son with her husband Taylor Goldsmith and they named him August Harrison Goldsmith. The new parents shared the news on their Instagram accounts and even posted a partial picture of baby Gus. According to the caption he “arrived right on his due date.” “Gus is here” they wrote. “Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined.”
It’s unclear the exact date that Moore gave birth but it had to happen in the last couple of days. Four days ago Moore said she was, “Still waiting for this little man to make an appearance” on Instagram. Moore’s celebrity friends like Ashely Benson, Sophia Bush, and Jenna Fischer congratulated her in the comments. The new dad shared the same photo and caption on his profile. Hilary Duff welcomed the little “dude” in the comments writing, “Congratulations to Gus’ mom and dad!!!!! Welcome to the world dude !” Moore later shared a photo of a bowl of soup she was eating while baby Gus napped. “Living that postpartum life...” She wrote on the pic.
Goldsmith has been eager to become a father. In a January interview with Romper Moore said he was “suited to be a father his whole life.“ “I think he’s been suited to be a father pretty much his whole life,” she said. “He’s been gearing up for this. Like in the morning, it’s funny, I’ll reach for my phone and he’ll reach right for whatever baby book he’s reading.”
“The Princess Diaries” actress used Instagram to announce her pregnancy last September with cute photos of Goldsmith holding her tiny bump that Gus was once inside. “Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021.” She wrote a the time. Moore has been candid throughout her pregnancy posting regular updates, including a drop in her platelets that complicated her pregnancy. In early February Moore shared on her Instagram Story that she had to alter her birth plan because of it. “Weekly platelet check at the hematologist. My platelets have dropped exponentially during pregnancy and it‘s sadly altered my birth ‘plan.’ Any other pregnant folks in the same boat??”
In the same January interview with Romper, Moore revealed she was struggling to get pregnant. A fertility specialist suspected endometriosis was the problem and Moore was about to get surgery to “fix” it. “We did ovulation tests, all that stuff,” she said. “I was fully prepared to go have surgery and fix my uterus and hopefully get rid of the endometriosis if it was there. It was nice to have a plan and to know, OK, well, this is why I haven’t been pregnant yet.” Thankfully, Moore got pregnant shortly before she was set to undergo the procedure.
Welcome to the world, Gus!